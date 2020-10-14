Delivery Workers Say 'Top Chef' Host Dodged Minimum Wage

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A deli chain run by "Top Chef" judge Tom Colicchio and partners paid its delivery workers at a tipped rate despite requiring them to spend much of their day doing work that could not earn them tips, according to a proposed class action the workers filed Tuesday in New York federal court. A group of former 'Wichcraft employees say the popular sandwich chain paid them a lower tip-credited wage by "disguising" them as delivery workers when they should have been paid a higher minimum wage because of the duties they performed around the restaurant that occupied a large chunk of their...

