Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Delivery Workers Say 'Top Chef' Host Dodged Minimum Wage

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A deli chain run by "Top Chef" judge Tom Colicchio and partners paid its delivery workers at a tipped rate despite requiring them to spend much of their day doing work that could not earn them tips, according to a proposed class action the workers filed Tuesday in New York federal court.

A group of former 'Wichcraft employees say the popular sandwich chain paid them a lower tip-credited wage by "disguising" them as delivery workers when they should have been paid a higher minimum wage because of the duties they performed around the restaurant that occupied a large chunk of their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!