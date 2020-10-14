Okla. Tribal Chiefs Want Out Of Rivals' Gaming Deals Suit

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The chiefs of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Kialegee Tribal Town say federal law and sovereign immunity bars four other Native American nations from including them in a suit challenging gaming compacts their tribes signed with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. In a motion to dismiss Tuesday, United Keetoowah Band Chief Joe Bunch and Kialegee Mekko Brian Givens urged a D.C. federal judge to cut claims against them from the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Citizen Potawatomi nations' suit seeking a declaration that Stitt didn't validly enter into gaming compacts with their tribes and others, and that the secretary...

