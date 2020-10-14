3M Investors Urge 3rd Circ. To Keep PFAS Suit In NJ

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The harm 3M's "forever chemicals" did to Garden State residents means the company should not be able to move a proposed class action claiming it downplayed its potential liabilities related to those toxic substances from New Jersey to Minnesota, investors told the Third Circuit. More than six weeks after a New Jersey federal judge denied that transfer request, the investors on Tuesday urged the appellate court to knock down the Minnesota-based 3M's petition seeking to have the Third Circuit overturn that ruling and direct the district court to send the suit to the North Star State. The drinking water of at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS