Denny's Franchisee's OT Settlement Hits Another Snag

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- For the second time in 11 months, a Denny's Corp. franchisee and its assistant managers couldn't get a $120,000 wage-and-hour deal approved, after a New York federal judge ruled that their plan to have workers opt in by cashing checks would undermine standard settlement procedure. U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. said the worker misclassification settlement between Feast American Diners LLC and the employees did not follow typical protocols, because it could put workers in a position to have to opt in to the deal after the judge has essentially already ended the suit. That flies in the face of the typical...

