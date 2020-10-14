Google Seeks Nix Of 2nd Boies Schiller-Repped Privacy Suit

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Theories from mobile app users in the second of two Boies Schiller Flexner LLP-repped proposed data privacy class actions filed against Google over the summer are neither supported by the law nor "common sense," the search giant said Tuesday in California federal court. The users claim that Google LLC tracks users' actions by secretly integrating its Firebase SDK software in hundreds of thousands of third-party smartphone apps, including The New York Times, Lyft, Alibaba and The Economist. But the tech behemoth fired back Tuesday, arguing in a dismissal bid that the users agreed to have their data collected. "Of course, as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS