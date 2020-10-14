FCC, USAID Teaming Up To Promote 5G Security Abroad

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission and U.S. Agency for International Development announced on Wednesday that they are teaming up to help promote secure 5G networks in the developing world. Under a memorandum of understanding that the agency heads signed on Tuesday, the FCC and USAID will each be working in their own way to reach their common goals of secure and reliable 5G globally by providing support to "developing-country governments." The memorandum says the agencies hope to "leverage the FCC's experience in implementing policies to promote open, interoperable, reliable and secure internet and digital infrastructure in the U.S. market to advance similar...

