DC Circ. Expedites Trump's TikTok App Store Ban Appeal

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Wednesday agreed to fast-track the Trump administration's appeal of a lower court ruling that temporarily blocked the government from banning new video-sharing app TikTok downloads from U.S. app stores. In a per curiam order, a three-judge panel granted the government's emergency request for an expedited briefing schedule in its appeal of an order blocking the government from taking action against the Chinese social media platform. The appellate court said all briefs are due by Nov. 12 with oral arguments to follow, although the panel did not specify the hearing date. The appeal is the latest chapter in...

