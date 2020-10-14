Whistleblower In Merit Medical Case Gets Closure, And $2.7M

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The chief compliance officer who blew the whistle on an alleged kickback scheme involving his former employer Merit Medical Systems, resulting in an $18 million settlement announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice, told Law360 he's glad to have closure following his ordeal and that he stands by his decision to do what he said was right. Dr. Charles J. Wolf, Merit's former chief compliance officer, filed a whistleblower complaint against the firm in April 2016 following his resignation, in which he highlighted his repeated efforts to address violations that he said were deeply ingrained in Merit's culture. "I felt that...

