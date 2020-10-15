Milo Yiannopoulos Needn't Out Va. Rally Source, Judge Says

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Wednesday that right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos does not have to reveal the identity of the source who allegedly possessed recordings featuring an organizer of white-supremacist-associated rallies that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, saying he was protected by reporter's privilege from the subpoena seeking that information. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla denied a motion to compel Yiannopoulos to hand over the identity of the source, who is said to have recordings of 2017 Unite the Right rally organizer Richard Spencer, after Yiannopoulos failed to comply with a subpoena in an underlying lawsuit lodged by Charlottesville...

