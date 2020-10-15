Dems Unveil Bill to Expand 2.5 GHz Tribal Licenses Deadline

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill that would require the Federal Communications Commission to resume allowing Native American tribes to apply for free licenses in the 2.5 GHz band, after the agency closed the application window in early September. The bill introduced by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico would mandate that the FCC open a new application window lasting 180 days, no later than one month after the bill is passed. In a statement, the lawmakers said this new window would give "tribal nations and Native Hawaiian organizations an adequate amount of time...

