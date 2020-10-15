Navy Contractor Says Rival Can't Use Info From Prior Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Navy contractor urged a D.C. federal court to toss out claims it hurt its competitor's business with unfavorable testimony in a separate dispute between the competitor and the Navy, saying that the testimony is privileged. Global Defense Logistics SRL hit back Wednesday at MLS-Multinational Logistic Services Ltd.'s complaint that it committed tortious interference by intervening in 2018 in a bid protest MLS had launched against the Navy. According to MLS, a statement from GDL employee Edwin Myhre endorsing a change in the Navy's contract language was calculated to ingratiate GDL with the military branch and harm MLS' standing....

