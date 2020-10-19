Biden-Trump Contest Has Fate Of Green Regs At Stake

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The 2020 presidential election will determine whether the country gets four more years of environmental deregulation or a concerted effort to tighten existing pollution controls and be part of global efforts to curb climate change. A second Trump administration would feature a continued push to deregulate wherever possible, building on a series of rollbacks of his predecessor's environmental rules and defending those rollbacks in court. And under President Donald Trump's leadership, federal agencies would continue to take a conservative approach to interpreting the country's key environmental statutes when crafting any new regulations. If former Vice President Joe Biden wins, the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS