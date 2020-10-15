Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Arbitration Notice Design Talks 'Irrelevant,' Live Nation Says

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Live Nation and its Ticketmaster unit have urged a California federal judge not to give concertgoers a peak into the thought process behind how their websites should display terms of use that the companies say force the antitrust dispute into arbitration.

Their Tuesday brief opposing the concertgoers' request to see information about the companies' internal deliberations regarding display of the policies is the latest discovery dispute as the concertgoers fight to keep their claims in federal court. This time, they're pursuing a renewed push to compel "arbitration-related discovery" in what Live Nation and Ticketmaster characterized as the first look at "the precise contours of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!