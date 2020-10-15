Arbitration Notice Design Talks 'Irrelevant,' Live Nation Says

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Live Nation and its Ticketmaster unit have urged a California federal judge not to give concertgoers a peak into the thought process behind how their websites should display terms of use that the companies say force the antitrust dispute into arbitration. Their Tuesday brief opposing the concertgoers' request to see information about the companies' internal deliberations regarding display of the policies is the latest discovery dispute as the concertgoers fight to keep their claims in federal court. This time, they're pursuing a renewed push to compel "arbitration-related discovery" in what Live Nation and Ticketmaster characterized as the first look at "the precise contours of...

