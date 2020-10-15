Kansas Looks To Block DOI Decision On Tribal Land

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Kansas has asked a federal court for a preliminary injunction to block the U.S. Department of the Interior's decision to take land into trust for gambling for the Wyandotte Nation of Oklahoma, saying the agency ignored its own regulations when relying on a previous court ruling. The state argued Wednesday that the DOI's secretary and its assistant secretary for the Bureau of Indian Affairs wrongly concluded in May that land in Park City, Kansas, owned by the tribe had to be accepted into trust based on a 1984 law — and that once in trust, the land tract qualified for gambling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS