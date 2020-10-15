NJ Court Revives 911 Fee Suit Against Verizon, Comcast

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Verizon, Comcast other phone companies will have to face claims that they stiffed the government on millions of dollars in 911 surcharges that they're bound to pay under state law after a New Jersey appellate court breathed new life into the suit that makes the claims. The appellate division of the Superior Court of New Jersey took issue with how the trial court used its discretion when it decided not to allow Phone Recovery Services LLC to brief whether a state tax law doomed the suit, even if it didn't technically err. "While the judge's refusal to allow further briefing was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS