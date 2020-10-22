No-Poach Antitrust Standard Unclear In Franchising

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 12:53 PM EDT) -- In recent years, regulatory agencies and courts alike have struggled to analyze no-poach agreements under the antitrust laws, particularly in the franchisor-franchisee context. Specifically, the U.S. Department of Justice and federal courts have expressed diverging opinions as to whether no-poach agreements should be viewed as horizontal or vertical restraints of trade and, relatedly, whether such agreements should be evaluated under a per se, rule-of-reason or quick-look[1] standard. In a public filing last year, the DOJ asserted its position that no-poach agreements between franchisors and franchisees are usually vertical agreements subject to a rule-of-reason analysis. However, federal courts have not been so...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS