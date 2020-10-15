Sens. To Vote On Subpoena For Twitter CEO Over Censorship

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Three Senate Republicans have announced the Judiciary Committee will vote next Tuesday on whether to demand testimony from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey concerning the social media giant's decision to limit the distribution of two New York Post stories containing unsubstantiated claims about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The dramatic announcement Thursday from Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., further escalated Republicans' long-running battle over claims that Big Tech is censoring conservative speech and promoting liberal views. The senators told reporters the subpoena would require Dorsey to appear before the panel on Oct. 23....

