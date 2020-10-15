Ex-NFL Investor May Renew Effort To Resolve Crypto Charges

Law360, New York (October 15, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for a onetime NFL team investor charged with operating an illegal cryptocurrency exchange told a Manhattan federal judge Thursday they are open to again exploring a guilty plea despite an earlier deal that fizzled over prosecutors' demand for a massive $371 million forfeiture tab. The comments came at a phone status conference held by U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., who postponed a January trial for defendant Reginald Fowler and set a provisional April date for the former minority owner of the Minnesota Vikings to go in front of a jury. Before then, at the judge's suggestion, Fowler's legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS