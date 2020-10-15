LAX Food Workers Say They Were Paid Too Little And Late

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Food and beverage workers at Los Angeles International Airport who were laid off due to the pandemic slapped HMSHost with a proposed class action, saying the company underpaid them and took months to fork over their final checks. Three ex-workers on Thursday announced the suit they filed earlier in the week in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging HMSHost paid them less than the city-mandated minimum wage, then took more than six months to furnish their final checks after letting them go. "Host intentionally and knowingly withheld timely payment of these wages even though plaintiffs and their similarly situated coworkers needed their...

