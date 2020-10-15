Nat'l Assoc. Of Realtors Says Rival's Suit Twists Antitrust Law

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Realtors urged a California federal judge Thursday during a videoconference hearing to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit filed against it by a smaller rival, saying that Pocket Listing Service's complaint is nothing more than a jealous competitor looking to "turn antitrust litigation on its head." During the three-hour-plus hearing before U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb about NAR's motion to dismiss PLS's lawsuit over its so-called Clear Cooperation Policy, NAR attorney Ethan C. Glass of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan LLP read a line he characterized as being from the "most important" paragraph in the complaint and said it...

