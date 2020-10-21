2nd Circ. Gives Teeth To Omnicare Securities Fraud Standard

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Securities claims under Securities Exchange Act Rule 10b-5 rise or fall based on the allegedly false factual statements. At the pleading stage, success often depends on how these statements end up being characterized. If the defendants can persuade the court that the allegedly false statements are statements of opinion rather than statements of fact, the plaintiffs are usually out of luck. After all, how can an opinion be a fact, much less false? This summer, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit told us how in Abramson v. NewLink Genetics Corp. Abramson explains that when a defendant has expressed an...

