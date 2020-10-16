Bloomberg Urges 2nd Circ. To Knock Down Drywall Co.'s Suit

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Bloomberg LP has pressed the Second Circuit to uphold a lower court's decision to ditch a drywall subcontractor's suit accusing Bloomberg and others of construction bid-rigging, saying a federal judge was right to reject "stale and irrelevant evidence." Nastasi & Associates Inc. is trying to revive its suit claiming Bloomberg took part in a conspiracy with Turner Construction Co. to cherry-pick bids for work on a project at Bloomberg's offices at 120 Park Ave. in New York almost a decade ago. On March 11, a New York federal judge tossed the suit, which also named a cluster of other companies and...

