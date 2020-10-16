Risk Cost SpaceX Its Slot On $2.2B Air Force Deal, Judge Says

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge in a newly unsealed decision ruled that the U.S. Air Force reasonably excluded SpaceX from $2.2 billion in space launch prototype deals after deciding the company's rivals better met its needs. The Air Force's Space and Missile Systems Center had rationally decided that the technical advantages of Space Exploration Technology Corp.'s proposed rockets didn't overcome the risk and cost of the company's proposal, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II ruled in a Sept. 24 order unsealed Thursday. "SpaceX may be the revolutionary leader in space technology, as it repeatedly claims in its papers," Judge Wright said....

