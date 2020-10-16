Thiel-Backed Blank-Check Co. Leads 2 IPOs Raising $635M

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A company co-created by PayPal founder Peter Thiel's investment firm led a pair of blank-check companies that debuted on the stock market Friday, raising $635 million through initial public offerings that they intend to use to target potential acquisitions in industries including technology and biotech. Hong Kong-based Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. led the pack and said it would look to acquire a Southeast Asian business in the technology, financial services or media industries. Cambridge, Massachusetts-headquartered Turmeric Acquisition Corp. said it would consider biotechnology companies. Bridgetown, working with Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP and Maples and Calder, raised $550 million after its 55...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS