Apple Loses 1st Battle In War To Invalidate 3G, 4G Patents

Law360, London (October 16, 2020, 7:48 PM BST) -- A London judge on Friday found that Apple Inc. infringed a valid and essential patent for 3G and 4G wireless devices in the first of six trials in multi-patent litigation brought by subsidiaries of patent manager PanOptis. The decision from High Court Judge Colin Birss also underscored in its conclusion that Apple's attempt to counterclaim for revocation of the patent had failed. Other trials are still slated to go forward, but an attorney for the PanOptis subsidiaries, Robert Lundie Smith of EIP Europe LLP, said he was pleased with this initial win. "To prove at the first technical trial that the...

