EU Extends Deadline To Review Google's $2B Fitbit Deal

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- European enforcers on Friday pushed the deadline back for a review of Google's planned $2.1 billion purchase of fitness tracking device maker Fitbit until early next year as they investigate concerns about the amount of data the search giant is set to acquire. The European Commission extended its deadline by five working days, from late December until Jan. 8, according to the agency's case register for the deal. The initial deadline was Dec. 9 when the commission launched an in-depth probe in August, but it was extended by 10 days last month as well, the register said. A representative for Google...

