GAO Says Boston Co. Responsible For Losing Motor Contract

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 1:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office on Friday rejected a Boston-area motor manufacturer's challenge to a Defense Logistics Agency contract for armored vehicle motors, concluding that the company didn't make an adequate effort to become an approved contract supplier. The GAO said that even though Potomac Electric Corp. claimed it attempted to become a motor supplier for the DLA multiple times between 2013 and 2019, evidence shows the company didn't reapply to become an approved supplier after its 2011 requests were denied, and it never fixed its rejected source approval applications. Potomac had an opportunity to become an approved motor supplier in...

