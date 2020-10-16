Energy, Climate Policy Chasm Divides Trump And Biden

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The energy policy divide underpinning next month's presidential election couldn't be more stark, with President Donald Trump's commitment to fossil fuels and deregulation pitted against former Vice President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar vow to combat climate change. In Trump's first term, he has consistently pushed policies to promote fossil fuel production and use while rolling back Obama-era climate regulations that cracked down on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, vehicles and other sectors, and withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate change accords. Meanwhile, Biden has said the U.S. needs to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and has proposed spending...

