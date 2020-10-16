Mass. Uber Drivers Fight For Sick-Leave Pay At 9th Circ.

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Uber drivers urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to overturn a ruling that allows the ride-hailing giant to continue classifying a group of Massachusetts drivers as independent contractors instead of employees eligible for sick pay, arguing Uber is endangering the public and exacerbating the pandemic. During a videoconferencing hearing, Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC, who represents the drivers, argued that the trial judge erred and should have issued an injunction blocking Uber from misclassifying its drivers as independent contractors, thereby denying them state-mandated sick pay during a pandemic. "In the case of a global pandemic,...

