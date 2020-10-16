Hagens Berman 'Defiance' Voids $48M Fee Award, Judge Told

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP should not be awarded any of the attorney fees it got from a series of disk drive price-fixing settlements after it "defiantly" held onto about $48 million in fees, despite the Ninth Circuit's decision vacating the award, an objector in the buyers' class argued Thursday. Connor Erwin — who says he's a member of the indirect purchaser class that Hagens Berman represents in price-fixing multidistrict litigation against Samsung, Toshiba and other computer parts makers — told a California federal judge that the law firm shouldn't get attorney fees because it has wrongly held onto awards vacated by...

