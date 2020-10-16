Uber's 'Frivolous' Arguments Shouldn't Bar Cert., Class Says

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of California Uber drivers seeking reclassification as employees rebutted the ride-hailing company's arguments against class certification on Thursday, saying the court had previously certified a similar class under more stringent guidelines and calling Uber's claims "frivolous" and "disingenuous." The plaintiffs said their misclassification claims, which argue that Uber denied drivers minimum wage and overtime, sick leave and expense reimbursements, are easily sufficient for certification, according to a reply brief filed in California federal court. "It seems clear that a class should be certified here," said Shannon Liss-Riordan, an attorney for the plaintiffs. "Uber's arguments against it have already...

