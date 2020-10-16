Myriad Section 230 Bills Show Agreement Still Out Of Reach

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers in both parties have recently shown interest in narrowing a federal internet liability shield now protecting social media platforms from lawsuits over user-posted content, but experts say they are still far from a clear-cut compromise. If legislators truly want to pass a bill to crack down on website moderation practices, legal experts say they'll first have to agree on a common set of issues to target, as current options range from limiting the spread of disinformation to eradicating supposed political bias in moderation decisions. The current disparity of views indicates lawmakers will be debating what changes should be made well...

