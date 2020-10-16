Former Angels Staffer Indicted Over Pitcher's Overdose Death

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Texas grand jury has indicted a former communications director for the Los Angeles Angels for his alleged role in the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who prosecutors say died of a fentanyl overdose last year. The two-count indictment follows charges prosecutors filed by criminal information against Eric P. Kay, 45, who has been accused of providing Skaggs with the controlled substances that were found alongside his body in a Southlake, Texas, hotel room in July 2019. The criminal information was filed in July and unsealed in August. Kay, who worked with the MLB team's media department for nearly 25 years,...

