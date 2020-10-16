US Charges Ex-Mexican Military Chief With Cartel Drug Plot

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Mexico's former secretary of national defense was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport and charged with taking part in an international cartel conspiracy to import heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines and marijuana, according to charges unsealed Friday in New York federal court. From December 2015 through September 2017, Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, who is also known as El Padrino, accepted cash bribes from the H-2 cartel and, in exchange, abused his position, as the head of the Mexican army and air force from 2012 to 2018, to allow H-2 to smuggle thousands of kilograms of drugs into the United States, federal prosecutors claim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS