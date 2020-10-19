Construction Co. Sues Contractor Over $2M Embassy Project

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A California subcontractor that says it couldn't complete a $2 million contract for roofing work at the U.S. embassy in Colombia due to defective materials sued in Maryland federal court after the contractor finished the job. Q Max Construction Co. Inc. accused Meltech Corp. Inc. of Landover, Maryland, of breaching their contract, saying that the pavers Meltech provided for installation on the roofs of the South American embassy compound in 2017 "crumbled when handled" or cut, leaving the company without enough masonry to complete the work for five months. Instead of alerting Q Max when new pavers arrived, Meltech quietly completed...

