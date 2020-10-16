2nd Circ. Affirms Atty's Conviction For Helping Bribe Witness

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday upheld a New York federal court's conviction of a Queens criminal defense attorney accused of helping to bribe a witness in a murder trial, ruling that evidence accidentally obtained through a wiretap of a colleague was properly included in prosecutors' case. John Scarpa Jr. was sentenced to more than two years in prison and a $10,000 fine in September 2019. His case was before the appellate court as part of a consolidated appeal brought by both Scarpa and Scott Brettschneider, another Queens attorney convicted of lying to the Bureau of Prisons. In Friday's order, the Second...

