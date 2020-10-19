Hotel Cos. Urge 11th Circ. To Sink Sex Trafficking Cases

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Several hotel parent companies have asked the Eleventh Circuit to toss an appeal by victims of sex trafficking for alleged crimes on their properties, saying a lower court properly held that the complaints against them were merely "shotgun pleadings" that don't show they assisted the traffickers. Choice Hotels International Inc., Microtel Inns and Suites Franchising Inc. and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. told the appellate court in a pair of briefs filed Friday that the Georgia federal court properly dismissed Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act of 2008 claims against them and also correctly found that the victims didn't sufficiently allege a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS