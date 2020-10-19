Full DC Circ. Won't Undo Royalty Ruling For Streaming Cos.

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The full D.C. Circuit has rejected an independent songwriter's bid to reconsider its reversal of the Copyright Royalty Board's decision that would have made Spotify, Apple and other streaming services pay artists significantly higher royalties. In an order Friday, the full appeals court denied a petition for rehearing filed by George Johnson, who argued that a panel's August decision in favor of the streaming services "missed the practical reality" that thousands of songwriters and publishers would be left unpaid for their works. The panel had overturned the copyright board's decision to raise the amount that streaming services must pay in so-called...

