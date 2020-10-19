Tribes Say Dakota Access Pipeline Must Halt For NEPA Review

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Four Native American tribes have urged a D.C. federal judge to shut down the Dakota Access pipeline during a court-ordered environmental review, saying the judge can either clarify an earlier ruling or issue a permanent injunction to do so. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, Oglala Sioux Tribe and Yankton Sioux Tribe asked U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg on Friday to rule that his July order vacating an easement allowing the pipeline to cross beneath Lake Oahe in North Dakota should be understood to require shutdown of the pipeline until the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes...

