Thomas Decries Okla. 'Uncertainty' As Tribal Tax Case Denied

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday blasted the U.S. Supreme Court for failing to dispel "uncertainty" left by its July ruling on federal, state and tribal jurisdiction in McGirt v. Oklahoma, dissenting sharply with the court's refusal to take up a petition over a state tax on gaming equipment leased to a tribal casino. In its order list Monday, the high court rebuffed Rogers County's challenge to a ruling by the Oklahoma Supreme Court that the county couldn't tax equipment leased by Video Gaming Technologies Inc. to the Cherokee Nation's Hard Rock Casino because the tax was preempted by the federal Indian...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS