Thomas Decries Okla. 'Uncertainty' As Tribal Tax Case Denied

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday blasted the U.S. Supreme Court for failing to dispel "uncertainty" left by its July ruling on federal, state and tribal jurisdiction in McGirt v. Oklahoma, dissenting sharply with the court's refusal to take up a petition over a state tax on gaming equipment leased to a tribal casino.

In its order list Monday, the high court rebuffed Rogers County's challenge to a ruling by the Oklahoma Supreme Court that the county couldn't tax equipment leased by Video Gaming Technologies Inc. to the Cherokee Nation's Hard Rock Casino because the tax was preempted by the federal Indian...

