6 Russian Officers Indicted Over Massive Cyberattack

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania grand jury has indicted six Russian military officers for cyberattacks, including the destructive 2017 NotPetya malware attack, from the same intelligence unit accused of interfering with the 2016 presidential election, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. The officers from Unit 74455 of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate, or GRU, face seven charges related to cyberattacks on targets including American companies hurt by NotPetya, Ukraine's electricity grid, the 2017 French elections and the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018, according to the DOJ. The attacks, carried out for roughly four years beginning in November 2015, are "the most disruptive and destructive...

