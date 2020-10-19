ISPs Blast Pentagon's Spectrum-Sharing Proposal For 5G

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Members of the broadband industry sternly warned the Pentagon against a proposal for the government to own and operate its own 5G network, saying Monday it should "reject experimental spectrum-sharing schemes" that could amount to "central government planning." CTIA, which represents the top mobile providers in the U.S., said in comments to the U.S. Department of Defense that its potential foray into directly leasing spectrum to the private sector would be "the wrong approach," and that it should instead "recommit" to government-overseen spectrum auctions and sharing arrangements in which the Federal Communications Commission coordinates with the private sector. The remarks came in response to a...

