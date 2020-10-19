Drivers Seek Final OK In $890M Hyundai, Kia Engine Fire Deal

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Drivers asked a California federal judge to sign off on an estimated $890 million deal that includes full reimbursements for repairs and extended warranties to settle consolidated class claims that Hyundai and Kia sold vehicles with failure-prone engines that could sometimes catch fire. More than 20 named plaintiffs spearheading consolidated class actions in the Central District of California filed a motion on Friday asking U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton for final approval on a nationwide deal that reimburses consumers for out-of-pocket repairs and extends warranties for affected vehicles, among other things. The drivers, who've been negotiating the terms of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS