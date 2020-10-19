Justices Urged To Make Germany Face $250M Nazi Art Fight

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 11:05 PM EDT) -- An advocacy group representing U.S. Orthodox Jews is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to force Germany to face claims relating to $250 million worth of medieval art that was allegedly looted by the Nazis, saying an exception under sovereign immunity law doesn't apply. The National Jewish Commission on Law and Public Affairs told the justices on Monday that they should uphold a D.C. Circuit decision refusing to toss the litigation, originally filed more than five years ago by the heirs of several Jewish art dealers. The heirs allege their ancestors were coerced by the Nazis into selling a rare collection of...

