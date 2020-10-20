USPTO, Tech Titans Urge Judge Not To Halt All IPRs

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, along with Apple, Google and other tech giants, have urged a California federal judge to reject an inventor group's "sweeping" request to temporarily ban the Patent Trial and Appeal Board from launching new reviews until it completes a formal rulemaking process. Last month, U.S. Inventor asked the court to put a hold on new PTAB trials, saying the absence of proper rulemaking makes it unclear when the agency director can use his discretion to decide whether it is fair to institute patent reviews. The request came as Apple Inc., Google LLC, Cisco Systems Inc. and...

