Military Contractor Wants Suit Over Hurricane Relief Tossed

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Military contractor AECOM has asked a Louisiana federal court to throw out a whistleblower suit accusing it of receiving too much funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reconstruct educational institutions hit by 2005's Hurricane Katrina, arguing the government hasn't proved AECOM's actions were fraudulent or violated the False Claims Act. The motion to dismiss the case was filed Monday, the same day the Louisiana Department of Education, which the government added to the suit in July and accused of mispresenting the extent of the hurricane damage to some of its buildings, pushed to have claims against it dropped, too....

