Uber, Driver Shot In Head Debate Benefits Suit's Next Stop

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. and a driver suing for disability pay after he was shot in the head both told a Massachusetts federal judge Tuesday the case doesn't belong in that court but disagreed on where to send the dispute. Uber has asked for an arbitrator to decide the claims from its former driver, Pedro Fontes, who was shot multiple times while picking up a passenger in 2017. But Fontes opposes having an arbitrator hear the claims and has asked the court to remand the lawsuit back to state court where it started in August. The reasons for each request — duked...

