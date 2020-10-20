Grubhub, Postmates Try To Sink Suit Over Alleged Price Pacts

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Grubhub Inc., Postmates Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.'s Eats platform have asked a New York federal court to dismiss a proposed antitrust class action over alleged "no price competition" agreements with restaurants, claiming the customers failed to show that any such agreements led to price increases. In a Monday filing, the three food delivery companies denied they violated antitrust laws or caused a price increase for consumers by imposing the conditions on restaurants, which allegedly require them to offer food items for the same price to both delivery and dine-in customers. The companies said restaurants were free to lower their prices on the platforms...

