11th Circ. Judge Sees Holes In $66.5M AIG Arbitration Fight

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit suggested during oral argument on Tuesday that a Florida trial court should reconsider AIG Insurance Hong Kong Ltd.'s bid to arbitrate a Texas couple's $66.5 million zip lining accident claim in China. Eleventh Circuit Judge R. Lanier Anderson III said it seemed there remained several issues relevant to AIG's arbitration request that were better suited to debate in the trial court, including whether couple Lynn and William McCullough should be treated in the same way as the AIG policyholders they won a $66.5 million judgment against. "It seems to me that we ought to vacate and let the...

