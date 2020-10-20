Attys Can Help Clients Better Prepare For Climate Impacts

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Attorneys must work to keep up with the rapid pace of developments on the climate front, from considering rising sea levels and stronger storms that imperil clients' operations and increase liability risks to confronting a scattered government response to the dangers of climate change, experts said at a conference Tuesday. During the American Bar Association's Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources fall conference, which is being held virtually, experts said it's essential that attorneys understand how climate change impacts their practices now and that they prepare for the future with regard to climate issues. Margaret Peloso, a partner at Vinson &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS